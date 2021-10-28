Venus Price Reaches $27.00 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. Venus has a market cap of $307.51 million and $30.08 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $27.00 or 0.00044221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.34 or 1.00121653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.95 or 0.00582954 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,389,074 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

