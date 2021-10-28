Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 218.8% in October

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.8486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Veolia Environnement’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

