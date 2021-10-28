VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 281,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,197 shares.The stock last traded at $52.43 and had previously closed at $51.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get VEREIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after buying an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.