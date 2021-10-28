Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $50.97

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $52.53. Vericel shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 281.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 106.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 238,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 26.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

