VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
VersaBank. Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.