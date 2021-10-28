VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

VersaBank. Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

