VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.800 EPS.

VICI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,415. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

