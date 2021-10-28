VINchain One Day Volume Hits $374,334.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $374,334.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

