Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 883.3% in October

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 20,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,613. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

