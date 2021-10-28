Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $227.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Visa’s earnings of $1.62 per share, beat estimate by 5.88% and was up 45% year over year. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues. It continues to invest in technology to boost its already leading position in the payments market. Shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon too. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. It is well-equipped with sufficient resources to service its indebtedness. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.81.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.17. 190,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $5,510,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

