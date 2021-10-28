Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 1,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,338. The company has a market cap of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of Vista Gold worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

