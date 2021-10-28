Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 222 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 233.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

