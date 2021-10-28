Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.78 ($76.21).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.