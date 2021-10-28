Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.66

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 29043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,358,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

