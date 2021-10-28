VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

VSE stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VSE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VSE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

