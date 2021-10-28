Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

