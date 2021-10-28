Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

