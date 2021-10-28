Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

