Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
