Wedbush Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 706,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,054 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,289,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 91,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.