Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

10/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/2/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,602 ($60.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £74.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,742.74.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

