Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Deutsche Börse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/21/2021 – Deutsche Börse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

10/21/2021 – Deutsche Börse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – Deutsche Börse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/28/2021 – Deutsche Börse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,933. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Get Deutsche Börse AG alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.