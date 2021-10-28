Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

10/15/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/13/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AKZOY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

