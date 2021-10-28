Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/1/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.
Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.39) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 469.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
