Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/1/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.39) on Thursday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 469.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Insiders purchased a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

