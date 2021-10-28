WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 0.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.68. Approximately 640,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,018,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

