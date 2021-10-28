Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $75.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

