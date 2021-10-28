Wells Fargo & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

