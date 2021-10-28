Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

