Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.45 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

