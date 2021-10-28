Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $95,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

