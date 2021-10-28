West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1,616.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

