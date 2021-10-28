West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of WST stock opened at $421.34 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

