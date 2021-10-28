West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.
Shares of WST stock opened at $421.34 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.19.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.