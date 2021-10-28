Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Truist from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

WAL opened at $114.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

