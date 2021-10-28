Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.13. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

