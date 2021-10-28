Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.