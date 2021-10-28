Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

