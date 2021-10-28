Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $9.97. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 491,667 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

