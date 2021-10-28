Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

