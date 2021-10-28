Widercoin (WDR) Reaches Market Cap of $132,814.99

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $132,814.99 and approximately $25,092.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,329.48 or 0.99594144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.14 or 0.07041539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021937 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

