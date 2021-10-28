William Blair Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $296.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average of $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 197.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.