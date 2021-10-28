WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $50,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

