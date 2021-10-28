WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13. 16,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

