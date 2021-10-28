WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13. 16,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

