Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 372,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

