Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283,362 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Wix.com worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

WIX opened at $189.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.