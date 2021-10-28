Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

WIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,626 ($60.44) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,970.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,847.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

