Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRWSY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

MRWSY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,213. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

