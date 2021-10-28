WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.44 million.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $85.00 on Thursday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

