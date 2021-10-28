WOM Protocol Hits Market Cap of $26.04 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $12.42 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

