Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,373. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.86, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.