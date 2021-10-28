Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.26

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.26 and last traded at $286.84, with a volume of 11663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.13.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.86, a PEG ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

