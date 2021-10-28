World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

