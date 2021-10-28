Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $591,298.88 and $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00014783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

